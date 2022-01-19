CSKA Moscow has signed Turkish midfielder Yazici on a loan deal.

Yusuf Yazici has signed a contract with CSKA Moscow until the end of the 2021-22 season, with the Russian club also having the option to buy the 24-year-old midfielder.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Yusuf Yazici, a Turkish footballer, was loaned to CSKA Moscow on Wednesday from Lille in France.

“CSKA Moscow and Lille Lille have agreed to a loan deal for Yusuf Yazici until the end of the season in 2022, with the option of a permanent transfer.”

On Twitter, the Russian Premier League club said, “Welcome, Yusuf Yazici.”

Lille has also confirmed Yazici’s temporary transfer to CSKA Moscow, wishing him well.

Yazici, a Trabzonspor product, moved to Lille for his first international experience in 2019.

In 2021, the Turkish attacking midfielder assisted Lille in winning the French Ligue 1 title as well as the French Super Cup.

Yazici scored 16 goals and added 10 assists in 89 appearances for Lille during his two-and-a-half-year stay.

He also represents Turkey at the international level.

Ben Arfa has joined Lille.

Lille has signed Hatem Ben Arfa as a replacement for Yazici.

Les Dogues have signed the 34-year-old French attacking midfielder on a six-month contract.

Olympique Lyon, Olympique Marseille, Newcastle United, Hull City, Nice, Paris Saint-Germain, Rennes, Real Valladolid, and Bordeaux are among the clubs where Ben Arfa has played as a free agent.

He has won five Ligue 1 titles, four with Lyon from 2005 to 2008 and another with Marseille in 2010.

Ben Arfa was a member of the French national team that qualified for the UEFA EURO 2012 quarterfinals.