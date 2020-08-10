CSL Roundup: Luneng stun Evergrande as Jiangsu go top

Defending champions Guangzhou Evergrande swallowed their first defeat after losing 1-0 to Shandong Luneng in the fourth round of the Chinese Super League (CSL) on Sunday.

Luneng substitute Guo Tianyu became the game changer as he scored the winner just one minute after coming off the bench in the second half, which ended powerhouse Evergrande’s three-game winning streak in the new season.

Graziano Pelle had a good attempt in the sixth minute after intercepting a wayward pass from Evergrande back Zhang Linpeng, but his effort was denied by goalkeeper Liu Dianzuo.

Luneng broke the deadlock in the 59th minute as Guo sent a low-strike squirm through Liu’s gloves. The 21-year-old forward thus earned his first goal in the top-level Chinese league.

“Evergrande did not focus too much on Guo, and the young player dared to stand out,” said Luneng coach Li Xiaopeng, adding that they had been fully prepared to end their fourth straight loss to Evergrande.

“We did not get into our rhythm and bring out our strength in the first half,” said Evergrande midfielder Yan Dinghao. “But I think we did a good job defensively, especially on their key players.”

In the other game in the Dalian division, Alex Teixeira scored a brace, helping his side Jiangsu Suning defeat Guangzhou R&F 2-0.

The Brazilian back Joao Miranda nodded the ball into the Guangzhou box in the 23rd minute, as Teixeira grabbed the chance, firing a low shot from close range to gain an advantage.

The second goal came 12 minutes later when the Brazilian striker speeded up all the way from the midfield and jinked several defenders, slotting the ball into the net right before the box.

Guangzhou had their best chance in the 59th minute as they were awarded a penalty, but Suning goalkeeper Gu Chao leaped to his left and successfully blocked the shot.