Cuche ski boots sold 1901 …

Didier Cuche’s ski boots finally found takers for 1901 francs. The money collected by Neuchâtelois for this auction will be donated to Save the Children.

It is with these shoes that Cuche notably won the Kitzbühel events in 2010. The man with 21 World Cup victories has promised to double this amount.

Other winter sports specialists participated in this action on the ricardo.ch portal. Daniel Yule has sold his helmet (303 francs so far), Mauro Caviezel his Olympic outfit (416 francs) and freestyler Andri Ragettli his Pyeongchang glasses (213 francs).