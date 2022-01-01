Cudicini, the ex-Chelsea goalkeeper, explains how he was able to save more than a THIRD of penalty kicks during his career.

Cudicini, the ex-Chelsea goalkeeper, explains how he was able to save more than a THIRD of penalty kicks.

Carlo Cudicini, a former Chelsea player, has revealed the secrets behind his outstanding penalty record.

Cudicini, 48, has saved 11 penalties out of 30 in his career, including four for Chelsea in the Champions League.

And the goalkeeper explained that a combination of behind-the-scenes effort and astute intuition allowed him to save more than a third of the penalties he faced.

“Penalty takers give a lot away on pre-season tours,” Cudicini said in an exclusive interview with Ladbrokes at the launch of the 5-A-Side Bet on Aston Villa v Chelsea.

“As a result, I always went out of my way to see how the teams were doing and where the players were putting their penalties.”

“I kept track of my notes in a book I made for each season.”

“I can confidently say that if I’m facing a penalty from a player who always puts the ball to my right, but his team is 3-0 up, he’ll try something different because the pressure is off.”

“However, if the score was 0-0 in the 89th minute, I believe he’d go for his favorite corner; the area where he’s most comfortable putting the ball.”

Cudicini never lost a game in which he saved a penalty kick, winning one and drawing three, so his contribution was crucial.

His best save came against Manchester United in the 2003-04 season, when he stopped Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Cudicini only saved one of the four penalties he faced at Tottenham, but he later went on to save 100 percent of the penalties he faced in MLS with the LA Galaxy, saving both of the two penalties he faced.

