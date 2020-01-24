Cultural Leonesa 2-1 Atletico Madrid: Diego Simeone’s side stunned by THIRD DIVISION hosts

Atletico Madrid suffered an embarrassing extra-time defeat to third-tier Cultural Leonesa as they crashed out of the Copa del Rey.

Diego Simeone’s side looked lethargic throughout as the game ended 1-1 at the Estadio Reino de Leon and they were punished 18 minutes into extra-time when Sergio Benito Crujera converted to send the home fans wild on a dream night.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid had scares against third division sides but managed to overcome them. For Atletico, it is another dismal performance in what is quickly becoming a testing season for all concerned.

For context, Atletico Madrid’s B team play in the same division as Cultural Leonesa, highlighting the stature of this win for the minnows.

Despite an underwhelming performance from a shuffled Atletico side, it looked like they would join Barcelona and Real Madrid in the last-16 when Angel Correa converted to make it 1-0 just after the hour mark.

But the hosts, roared on by a packed-out home support, refused to roll over on their big night and they forced extra-time seven minutes before the final whistle.

Julen Castaneda showed his quality as he produced a thunderous volley to make it 1-1 and Atletico never recovered thereafter.

‘The fans don’t deserve this,’ midfielder Saul Niguez said. ‘This is not Atletico. The players must know what we represent. We are responsible.’

Defeat meant Atletico became the fifth top-flight side to bow out to lower-league opposition in a stunning and unpredictable round of 32.

Real Mallorca were comfortably beaten away to Real Zaragoza on Tuesday night while Celta Vigo, Eibar, Atletico Madrid and Real Betis all tripped up on Thursday on what transpired to be a night of upsets in the cup.

A switch to a one-legged affair has made it more of a level playing field for the lower-ranked sides and shocks dominated the report card on Thursday.

The defeat was Atletico’s third in succession having been beaten 2-0 by Eibar in LaLiga on Saturday, and prior to that they lost 4-1 on penalties to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Cultural Leonesa will discover their opponents in the last-16 when the draw is made on Friday.