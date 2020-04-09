Cuomo advertises “good news” in the virus fight, but warns of complacency

New York governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that there was “good news” in the state’s fight against the corona virus. He pointed out that the decreasing number of new hospital stays and other data suggest that the state is “turning the curve”.

“There is good news in what we see: what we did and what we do actually works and it makes a difference,” he said.

He noted that the state had taken “dramatic measures” – closed schools and businesses, and called for social distancing. “And it works. It smoothes the curve, and we’ll see that again today – until now.”

He said the number of patients hospitalized had dropped for another day. But he warned, “There is no time to be complacent.” He asked people to stay home and stay disciplined.

“We’re not done yet. It’s not over yet. We’re right in the middle,” he said.

“The bad news isn’t just bad.”

He also said that there is bad news and it is “not only bad. The bad news is actually terrible.” The state has again recorded the highest number of fatalities in one day: 779 deaths within 24 hours.

“Just to give a perspective on September 11th that so many of us have experienced in this state and nation: 2,753 lives lost. In this crisis, we lost 6,268 New Yorkers.”

Cuomo raises flags at half-mast in the state in honor of those who lost their lives due to the virus.

Lives to remember: nurse Freda Ocran

Refinance your mortgage during a pandemic

The racist effects of COVID-19