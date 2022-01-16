Currently, everyone is saying the same thing about Cowboys fans.

That wasn’t exactly motivating, was it?

Early in the first quarter of Sunday afternoon’s NFC Wild Card game, the Cowboys find themselves down 7-0 to the 49ers.

Dallas was a slight favorite over San Francisco heading into Sunday’s game.

The Cowboys defense, on the other hand, was widely expected to struggle against the Niners’ potent offense.

Those predictions have proven to be accurate so far.

On Sunday afternoon, the 49ers scored their first touchdown by marching down the field.

Tony Romo, a CBS analyst, summed up how every Dallas Cowboys fan feels right now.

“If you’re a Cowboys fan, you’re nervous right now,” he said.

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Cowboys Fans Right Now

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Cowboys Fans Right Now