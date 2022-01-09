Curry and Durant of the Warriors and the Nets, respectively, lead the NBA’s first All-Star fan voting returns.

Curry and Durant of the Warriors and the Nets, respectively, lead the NBA’s first fan voting results for the All-Star game.

The results of the NBA’s first All-Star fan voting have been revealed ahead of All-Star Weekend in February.

Cleveland, Ohio, November 18-20

On Thursday, the results of the NBA’s first fan vote for All-Stars were revealed, with Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant taking the top two spots.

Curry (the Western Conference guard with the most votes) of the Golden State Warriors received over 2.58 million votes, while Durant (the Eastern Conference frontcourt player with the most votes) of the Brooklyn Nets received 2.36 million.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (the number two player in the Eastern Conference frontcourt) and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers (the Western Conference frontcourt player with the most votes) each received over 2 million votes from fans.

DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls received the most votes among the Eastern Conference guards.

NBA All-Star Fan Voting 2022: Top Fan Returns

Conference: Western

The frontcourt

LeBron James (LAL) has a total of 2,018,725 points.

Nikola Jokic (DEN) has a total of 1,649,809 points.

Paul George (LAC) has a total of 1,072,591 votes.

933,355 votes for Andrew Wiggins (GSW).

691,423 — Draymond Green (GSW)

592,281 — Anthony Davis (LAL)

Towns, Karl-Anthony (MIN) — 474,794

319,128 (LAL) Carmelo Anthony

Rudy Gobert (UTA) has a total of 218,819 points.

177,115 Deandre Ayton (PHX)

armed guards

2,584,623 votes for Stephen Curry (GSW)

787,690 — Luka Doncic (DAL)

669,033 people voted for Ja Morant (MEM).

367,743 — Klay Thompson (GSW)

338,526 votes for Devin Booker (PHX).

315,912 Chris Paul (PHX)

217,546 votes for UTA’s Donovan Mitchell.

211,352 — Damian Lillard (POR)

210,065 — Russell Westbrook (LAL).

128,863 — Anthony Edwards (MIN)

Eastern Conference Standings:

The frontcourt

2,360,435 — Kevin Durant (BKN)

2,145,835 points — Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL)

(1,236,060) Joel Embiid (PHI)

643,970 for Jayson Tatum (BOS).

522,513 (MIA) Jimmy Butler

168,019 Jarrett Allen (CLE)

141,693 — Bam Adebayo (MIA)

122,554 miles of Miles Bridges (CHA)

111,318 LaMarcus Aldridge (BKN)

Nikola Vucevic (CHI) has a score of 92,936.

The backcourt

DeMar DeRozan (1,487,598) —

892,065 (BKN): James Harden

Trae Young (ATL) has a total of 862,878 points.

776,043 — Zach LaVine (CHI).

LaMelo Ball (CHA) has a total of 422,247 points.

267,929 — Kyrie Irving (BKN)

Derrick Rose (New York Knicks) — 232,501

122,224 Tyler Herro (MIA)

119,399 — Darius Garland (CLE).

108,529 votes for Fred VanVleet (TOR)