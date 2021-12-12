Curry and the Warriors end the Suns’ 18-game winning streak, which was the longest in franchise history.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

With a 118-96 win on Friday night, the Golden State Warriors ended the Phoenix Suns’ historic 18-game winning streak.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry led the team with 23 points, six 3-pointers, five rebounds, and five assists.

Draymond Green had nine points, nine rebounds, nine assists, six steals, and three blocks as the Warriors’ vocal leader on the court.

He’s one of only seven NBA players to ever finish a game with these exact numbers.

The Warriors never looked back after taking a 12-point lead at the end of the third quarter, extending their lead to 10 points by the final buzzer, improving their season record to 19 wins and three losses.

The Suns, who now have 19 wins and four losses, were led by Deandre Ayton (23 points and six rebounds) and Chris Paul (12 points and eight assists).

In a Los Angeles derby, the Clippers win.

The Clippers defeated the Lakers 119-115 thanks to two clutch 3-pointers from Luke Kennard in the final minutes.

He had 19 points and four rebounds on the night, while Clippers star Paul George had 19 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists.

Marcus Morris Sr. rounded out the scoring with 21 points, including six 3-pointers, for the winning team.

The Lakers’ Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined for 50 points.

This season, the Clippers have 12 wins and 11 losses, while the Lakers have 12 wins and 12 losses.

The following are the outcomes:

104-113, Indiana Pacers vs. Miami Heat

Cleveland Cavaliers 101, Washington Wizards 116

96-98 in favor of the Atlanta Hawks over the Philadelphia 76ers

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-105.

118-116 in favor of the Houston Rockets over the Orlando Magic.

New Orleans Pelicans 91, Dallas Mavericks 107

137-130 in favor of the Utah Jazz over the Boston Celtics.

118-96 in favor of the Golden State Warriors.

Los Angeles Lakers 115-119 Los Angeles Clippers