Curry scores 46 points to lead the Warriors to a win over the Grizzlies.

In San Francisco, Golden State defeated Memphis 113-104 to close in on West leaders Phoenix.

Stephen Curry scored 46 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 113-104 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA game on Thursday night.

At Chase Center in San Francisco, Gary Payton II scored 22 points for the winning team.

The Warriors’ only players to reach double figures were Curry and Payton II.

The Grizzlies were up 53-52 at halftime.

Golden State led 84-83 in the third quarter.

With 2:03 remaining in the fourth quarter, Memphis tied the game 102-102.

With only 1:12 remaining in the game, Juan Toscano-Anderson’s reverse layup and Payton II’s three-point jump shot made the score 107-102 for the Warriors.

Curry’s layup made it 109-102 with less than 20 seconds left, giving the Warriors the home victory.

Golden State kept Memphis at bay for the remainder of the game, winning 113-104.

In terms of offense, the Grizzlies were well-balanced.

Ja Morant, the point guard for Memphis, led the team in scoring with 21 points.

Jaren Jackson-Jr. and De’Anthony Melton each scored 20 points in addition to Morant.

The Warriors finished second in the Western Conference standings after winning 26 games and losing six others.

The Golden State Warriors are trailing the Phoenix Suns, who won the West with a record of 26-5 this season.

The Warriors will face the Suns at Footprint Center on Christmas Day in their next matchup.

The Grizzlies, who are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference standings, have a 19-14 win-loss record.

The Knicks lose to the Wizards despite Walker’s 44 points.

The Washington Wizards defeated the New York Knicks 124-117 at Madison Square Garden, putting an end to Kemba Walker’s 44-point performance.

Walker, 31, had a big game in New York, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out eight assists.

Knicks forward Julius Randle scored 23 points, and teammate Alec Burks added 20.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyle Kuzma of the Wizards each had a double-double.

Dinwiddie finished with 21 points and 12 assists, while Kuzma finished with 18 points and ten rebounds.

Corey is a forward for the Wizards.

