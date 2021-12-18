Curry’s 30 points help the Warriors beat the Celtics 111-107.

Curry’s 30 points led the Warriors to a 111-107 victory over the Celtics.

For the winning team, Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points and Kevon Looney had 10 rebounds and 6 points.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

On late Friday, Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a 111-107 victory over the Boston Celtics.

Curry nailed five three-pointers against the Celtics, helping his team win their third consecutive game after breaking Ray Allen’s three-point record at Madison Square Garden.

Andrew Wiggins led the winning team with 27 points, while Kevon Looney added 10 rebounds and six points.

For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum had 27 points and Jaylen Brown had 20 points and nine rebounds.

Before Friday night’s game, the Celtics lost five players to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol.

The Warriors improved their win-loss record to 24-5, putting them in first place in the Western Conference.

The following are the outcomes:

Miami Heat 105-115 Orlando Magic

115-133 in favor of the Atlanta Hawks over the Denver Nuggets

107-111 in favor of the Boston Celtics over the Golden State Warriors.

116-112 (overtime) – New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Utah Jazz defeated the San Antonio Spurs 126-128.

Los Angeles Lakers – Minnesota Timberwolves: 110-92

125-116 Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets

105-124 Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies