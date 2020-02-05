Curtis Jones rises to the challenge after Neil Critchley made him Liverpool’s youngest captain

There was much amusement in the Melwood media room on Monday when the subject of who would captain Liverpool’s kids arose.

Pedro Chirivella – the oldest and most experienced member of this boys’ brigade – seemed the natural choice, given he had fulfilled the role in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Aston Villa when the senior team were 4000 miles away in Qatar. The other candidate was Curtis Jones.

‘It’s a toss of the coin, really,’ Neil Critchley, Liverpool’s Under 23 head coach observed with a telling smile. ‘But if Curtis gives me the coin, you can be sure it will be a double-headed one!’

Jones, the hero of round three when he scored a quite magnificent goal to knock Everton out of the competition, grew up in the city centre idolising Steven Gerrard with dreams that he would one day emulate his hero.

For all his natural confidence and self-belief, however, he could never have believed it would happen so soon. Here was the ultimate birthday present: five days after turning 19, Jones entered the history books and became Liverpool’s youngest skipper.

To give this statistic some context, the record had stood since 1900 and belonged to Alex Raisbeck (20 years and 250 days). Whatever your feelings about the senior players being away and Jurgen Klopp not being present, nothing will dilute this particular moment in Jones’s career.

From an early stage, you could see that the responsibility of leading a team of novices was not going to be a burden. Jones was in the thick of it from the outset, aggressive and determined and bursting with desire to propel Liverpool forward.

He is, of course, a player with much still to learn but one thing for sure is that his attitude – and ability – have given him the capacity to fulfil his potential at a club where you have to be elite if you want to thrive.

One flurry, from the 27th minute to 31st, gave you the best example of his character. Jones hoodwinked Ro-Shaun Williams with a drag back that nutmegged the Shrewsbury defender but he got a whack in the face for his troubles.

Medical attention was required and as Jones received treatment in front of the Anfield Road end, he had to contend with chants of “he’s gonna cry in a minute!”; if the boisterous travelling fans thought he could be cowed, Jones’s next act was to provide an audacious ‘Rabona’ cross.

Jones is not a conventional performer but his ability to take risks, his willingness to entertain and – above all – his resolve to flourish help him stand out.

This is one from the Academy who has the possibility of graduating with honours.