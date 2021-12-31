Curtis Rona, the London Irish centre, discusses high-scoring rugby, faith, and sharing a name with the virus.

The New Zealand-born rugby league convert admitted that he gets his fair share of ‘Dad’ jokes about being referred to as ‘C Rona,’ especially when PCR tests are involved.

London Irish, as the “other” team playing home games at the Brentford Community Stadium, are not yet drawing the same capacity crowds as the Premier League’s eponymous football club – but Irish’s center Curtis Rona believes they can.

“It was difficult to settle last year because there were no crowds at the games,” Rona says of the stadium where he scored the first try after it opened in September 2020.

“Everyone who comes to cheer us on helps the team morale, and it’s a good vibe, but it’s been a slow process with Covid cases going through the roof right now.”

“When the light at the end of the tunnel shines brightly, we’ll be able to call it our home, and the fans will flock in droves; for now, everyone is wary.”

Irish’s attendances in the 17,250-seater stadium have yet to reach the five-figure mark, with Bath the next visitors on Monday, but no one can complain about dull rugby.

Rona’s mid-table team leads the Premiership in tries scored (45 in 11 games, including three high-scoring draws), and they are second in offloads.

Marquee wins away to Premiership finalists Harlequins and Exeter – Rona’s flicked pass off his left hand for Rob Simmons to score against Quins was a moment of pure skill – are mixed in with frustrating results like last Sunday’s 38-30 loss at Wasps.

“Injuries make things worse,” Rona says.

“We all know we have the ability to score tries; all we need to do now is get our defense in order.”

Rona, a 29-year-old family man, is clearly aware of the situation, having mentioned the pandemic’s effect on crowd-building since Irish returned to London from Reading.

Even in this era of the coronavirus, he is prepared to respond to any joking about his name.

With a chuckle, Rona says, “The names go hand in hand – it’s a perfect match, right?”

“Oh no, don’t worry, they’re just dad jokes, and the locker room is always a safe haven for some banter.”

One day, we had PCR tests, but mine didn’t pass.

