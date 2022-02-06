Curtis Sironen is looking to make amends for a ‘disappointing’ start to 2022 by starring for St Helens.

CURTIS Sironen is ready to make 2022 a vintage year after a ‘difficult’ start – which included testing positive for Covid-19 while on vacation in Italy.

After testing positive at Rome airport while waiting to return from a Christmas break, the St Helens new boy was forced to say his goodbyes to his partner.

It was off to a government-run facility with just a bed and a TV, relying on an ‘angel,’ watching shows on his phone, and getting whatever exercise he could as he ended up staying for 17 days after testing positive for the second time after 10 days.

“It’s been a pretty crappy start to the year, but it’s only going to get better from here,” Sironen, 28, said.

“They made me wait at the airport for seven or eight hours for PCR results after a rapid pre-flight test came back positive on Boxing Day morning.”

“They literally just drove me to a hotel quarantine facility because that was positive as well.”

“It was pretty bleak; it was like, ‘Here’s your room, here’s your bed, here’s your TV, don’t leave.'”

If you need anything, try calling reception.’

“However, the poor woman who worked there claimed that there were 200-250 Covid positive people there, despite the fact that there were only five or six employees.”

“I was grateful that my parents in Australia posted a message on Facebook asking if anyone knew anyone in Rome, and they managed to find a friend of a friend who was an absolute angel.”

“She delivered groceries and some dumbbells, bands, and exercise equipment, which was like Christmas Day when they arrived.”

Sironen, whose partner has returned to Australia for her final year of university, is now attempting to make up for lost time after making a strong first impression prior to his Italian nightmare.

And he’s determined to be remembered at Saints for the right reasons, rather than as the Australian prop who got himself into trouble.

“Everything that could have gone wrong did go wrong,” he continued.

It’s only a matter of shaking it off,” says the narrator.