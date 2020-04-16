Cycling: Julian Alaphilippe confined with Marion Rousse

It is in a discreet way, and in his image, that Julian Alaphilippe made public, this Thursday, his relationship with Marion Rousse. At the heart of an interview published by L’Equipe about the announcement of the new Tour de France dates (August 29 – September 20), the French champion of the Deceuninck-Quick Step team evokes the essential role of the consultant of France Télévisions in the current confinement period.

“I’m lucky we are both,” said Alaphilippe, 27, confined to his home in Andorra, about his “companion”. “She is really adorable, she supports me, encourages me, a guy like me who is hyperactive, who would need to take the air often!” “

“We support each other,” said the runner. It’s not always easy for me to train indoors and she doesn’t have a job either. “

In February, Marion Rousse (28), former champion of France on the road and also deputy director of the Tour de la Provence, announced her separation from Tony Gallopin, after twelve years of living with this other figure in the peloton and current teammate of Romain Bardet at AG2R – La Mondiale.

In this interview, Julian Alaphilippe, fourteen-time wearer of the Yellow Jersey in 2019, also expressed his concern for his father, 80, currently in an Ehpad. “I worry about him and, through him, I think of all the people who are suffering,” he says. Despite the success, I always kept my feet on the ground, but there they are even more solidly. “

