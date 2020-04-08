Dagestani wrecking machine! Watch Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev’s devastating MMA highlight reel (VIDEO)

Born in Dagestan, Russia but fighting out of Istanbul, Turkey, Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev, better known to fans as “Dagi” is the most exciting Russian-born fighter outside the UFC.

Twenty-five-year-old Arslanaliev competes for Asia’s biggest MMA organization, ONE Championship, where is one of the top contenders in the promotion’s lightweight division.

And, while he may hail from the same country as UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, “Dagi’s” fighting style is markedly different.

While Khabib uses his wrestling game and grappling skills to dominate his opponents on the mat and grind them down before eventually making them quit, “Dagi” prefers the faster, more direct route to victory.

Arslanaliev has a record of 8-2 and has won all eight of his career victories inside the distance, with six of them coming by way of first-round knockout. He has three finishes inside a minute, and also has a pair of submission victories to his name.

In short, he’s a dangerous man, wherever the fight goes.

Arslanaliev has first-round finishes over fellow lightweight contenders Tetsuya Yamada, Timofey Nastyukhin, Ev Ting and Amir Khan, and looked like the favorite to capture the ONE lightweight grand prix title, but late substitute – and reigning ONE lightweight champ – Christian Lee outworked him in the tournament finale.

That loss was only the second of Arslanaliev’s career and the first time he’d been legitimately beaten by his opponent – the other loss came via from a disqualification. But now “Dagi” is ready to get back to action, and he has a big-name opponent to face on his return.

Arslanaliev is set to take on former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez in his next fight, though their scheduled date of May 29 is likely to be pushed back due to the continued restrictions arising from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

But, when the fights start up again in Asia, “Dagi” versus “The Underground King” looks set to be one of the most explosive fights anywhere in the world.

Check out Arslanaliev’s impressive highlight reel and see for yourself.