Daizen Maeda scores on his Celtic debut, while Shaun Maloney suffers his first defeat.

Daizen Maeda scores on his Celtic debut, while Shaun Maloney loses for the first time.

The 2022 season began with a crucial three points for Ange Postecoglou’s team at Parkhead.

Celtic returned to action with a 2-0 victory over Hibernian, thanks to Daizen Maeda’s goal less than four minutes into his debut.

Celtic moved three points behind Premiership leaders Rangers ahead of the champions’ visit to Aberdeen on Tuesday, with Josip Juranovic also scoring from the penalty spot in the first half.

Celtic’s three Japanese January signings got a full Parkhead experience after crowd restrictions were lifted just in time for the return of Scotland’s top flight after a reshuffled winter break.

In the absence of their fellow Japanese player, Kyogo Furuhashi, who is expected to be out for several more weeks with a hamstring injury, Reo Hatate made his first start and Yosuke Ideguchi came off the bench.

Kevin Nisbet stabbed the ball against the post from inside the six-yard box after Chris Cadden’s low cross had gone past Joe Hart.

After Josh Campbell lost the ball to Liel Abada, the visitors were quickly punished.

The ball was played inside by Juranovic and Tom Rogic, and Maeda, who was unmarked, scored first time off goalkeeper Matt Macey.

Before Celtic went two up in the 25th minute, Rogic and James Forrest both threatened.

Greg Taylor’s lofted ball put Hibs on the back foot, and after Abada flicked the ball up in the air, referee Willie Collum penalized Josh Doig for handball.

Juranovic pushed Macey away from the crime scene in the wrong direction.

Nisbet’s half did not improve.

Cadden set up the striker once more, but his effort lacked conviction and was blocked.

With a snap shot from inside the box, the Scotland international was well over.

Late in the half, midfielder Hatate gave Celtic fans a glimpse of his ability with an effort that Macey parried, before a sidestep and drilled pass set up a shooting chance that Abada squandered.

Just after the break, Celtic had two chances to score.

After an excellent pass into the box from Taylor, Abada’s effort was saved, and Hatate scuffed a shot wide.

After Carl Starfelt’s goal, Abada hit the post from close range, bringing the hosts closer.

