Daizen Maeda, who has been linked with a move to Celtic, has revealed that he would ‘love’ to play in Europe.

Daizen Maeda wants to ‘close the gap’ with his peers and would ‘love’ to play in Europe.

The 24-year-old is expected to join the Hoops on a season-long loan, with the Parkhead club having the option to purchase him.

Maeda would be Ange Postecoglou’s second signing from Japan, following Kyogo’s arrival in the summer.

Last season, the striker scored 23 goals in Japan’s top flight and is now a regular for the national team.

After the matter was brought up with the player, it became clear that a move to Europe is a goal of his.

“I felt like I still have a long way to go after playing against foreign players,” Maeda said when asked if it was somewhere he’d like to play.

“I won’t be able to close the gap unless I have experience playing in a foreign league.”

“So, if I get the chance, I’d love to perform on a stage like that.”

Celtic are also said to be interested in signing Kawasaki Frontale’s Reo Hatate and Gamba Osaka’s Yosuke Ideguchi.