Dak Prescott Gives a Brutally Honest Account Of His Touchdown Record

Dak Prescott Makes a Brutally Honest Acknowledgement About His Touchdown Record

Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys is glad he set the touchdown record, but he appears to be well past it now that the playoffs are approaching.

On Saturday night, Prescott threw five touchdown passes against the Eagles, the fifth of which gave him the record for most touchdown passes in a single season (37).

Tony Romo, who had the record with 36 in 2007, was passed by him.

Prescott spoke on the record after the game, confirming that he is now focused on the playoffs.

Prescott said on the team’s website, “The stats and all that, the way we finished was great.”

“We wanted to build momentum and get into a rhythm, but none of that matters now.”

When you enter this tournament, you must play one game at a time.

It’s a game that has to be won.

So that’s the focal point.

It’s time to turn the page.

You can’t rely on the regular season, 12 wins, or winning the division because none of that matters.”

After a 51-26 thrashing of Philadelphia on Saturday, Dallas is waiting for its playoff opponent.

Prescott threw for 4,449 yards and 37 touchdowns while throwing 10 interceptions during the regular season.

