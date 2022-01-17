Dak Prescott has a brusquely honest admission from a 49ers player.

Dak Prescott has a brutally honest admission from a 49ers player.

On Sunday afternoon at ATandT Stadium, the Cowboys were defeated 23-17 by the 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense had a difficult time for the majority of the game.

Prescott finished with a total of 254 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 23 of 43 passing.

A 49ers defender admitted after the game that the team’s defense wanted Prescott to try to beat them.

“We went in and did what we needed to do: put a stop to the run and make them one-dimensional.”

“Let’s see if Prescott can help them win the game,” 49ers player Jimmie Ward said.

