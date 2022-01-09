Dak Prescott Has A Direct Message For The Cowboys’ Playoff Rival

Cowboys’ Playoff Rival Gets A Direct Message From Dak Prescott

Who Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will face in the NFL playoffs’ first round remains to be seen.

On Saturday night, the Cowboys completed their regular season in 2021 by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 51-26 on the road.

Dallas had a 12-5 record at the end of the regular season.

The Cowboys will be ranked anywhere between No. 1 and No. 3 in the NFL.

Depending on what happens on Sunday afternoon, the 49ers could be a 4 seed in the NFC.

To begin the playoffs, the Cowboys could face the Eagles again, as well as the Rams and Cardinals.

Prescott has a straightforward message for the Cowboys’ playoff foe.

“It makes no difference.

Arrange them in a row.

After Saturday night’s win, Prescott told ESPN, “Whoever it is, wherever it is, we’re ready for this run.”

