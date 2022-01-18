Dak Prescott has been ejected by the NBA referees.

Dak Prescott has been ejected by NBA officials.

After making an inflammatory remark about the officials during Sunday’s Wild Card game, Dak Prescott found himself in hot water.

After initially criticizing Cowboys fans for throwing items onto the field from the stands, he changed his mind after learning that the crowd was actually targeting the officials.

Prescott replied, “A credit to them then.”

He went on to say, “The fans felt the same way as we did.”

“I guess that’s why the officials bolted and got out of there so quickly.”

“I believe everyone is dissatisfied with how this situation turned out.”

Since Sunday, Prescott has faced widespread criticism for his remark, with the latest condemnation coming from the officiating community.

The NBA Referees Association condemned the Cowboys quarterback’s press conference remark on Twitter on Tuesday.

The NBRA supported its NFL colleagues and urged the league to take additional disciplinary action.

“The NBRA strongly condemns Dak Prescott’s comments encouraging violence against game officials.

He ought to know better as an NFL executive.

“We urge the NFL to take action to prevent future instances of this heinous behavior,” the statement read.

