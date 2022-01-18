Dak Prescott is best described by Jimmy Johnson in two words.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is now 1-3 in the playoffs after a loss to the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend.

Prescott’s playoff record now matches Tony Romo’s first six seasons as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback, according to FOX Sports.

Jimmy Johnson, the former head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, responded to this statistic on Twitter, saying, “A shame…”

Johnson’s response is brief, but it’s also very telling.

Johnson, who won two Super Bowls with the Cowboys, is clearly disappointed by the team’s recent playoff struggles.

