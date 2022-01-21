Dak Prescott is fined for his comments about officials.

For What He Said About Officials, Dak Prescott Faces Retaliation.

Dak Prescott, the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, made headlines just a few days ago when he made a controversial comment about the officials from Sunday’s game.

Cowboys fans threw objects onto the field after the team’s 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, expressing their displeasure with the officials.

“Credit to them,” Dak said after learning that fans threw objects at officials.

His remarks quickly went viral on social media, with nearly everyone condemning them.

The NFL agreed.

Prescott was fined (dollar)25,000 on Thursday afternoon for his remarks about the officials.

