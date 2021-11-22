Dak Prescott Opens Up About Amari Cooper’s Decision

Dak Prescott Discusses Amari Cooper’s Decision in His Own Words

On Sunday, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott defended his COVID-affected wide receiver.

The Cowboys quarterback was asked about Amari Cooper’s lack of vaccinations after Dallas’ loss to the Chiefs.

Cooper is expected to miss the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game as well as the Week 11 matchup against the Chiefs due to his health.

Dallas was defeated 19-9.

All day, the offense struggled to find its stride.

“That’s my teammate,” Prescott said in response to the question.

That’s my brother over there.

I’ll continue to back him up.”

During this crucial two-game stretch in the middle of the season, the Cowboys could certainly use all of their horses.

Dallas is currently 7-3 and could easily be 7-4 by Thursday, with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb possibly missing the Thanksgiving game.

To begin the season, Prescott and the Cowboys were a perfect 5-1.

Since then, the team has gone 2-2 in its last four games.

Dallas’ offense sputtered once more in the loss, after scoring 43 points in Atlanta in Week 10.

Dak Prescott threw for only 216 yards on 43 attempts and was intercepted twice by the Kansas City defense. Ezekiel Elliott struggled to gain ground, finishing with only 32 yards.

Tony Pollard’s 31-yard run out of the Wildcat provided the Cowboys offense with the only spark it needed.

He feigned a pitch to Prescott during one of his plays.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Dallas Cowboys host the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium.

On CBS at 4:30 p.m. ET, the game will begin.

Dak Prescott is not disappointed about Amari Cooper being unvaccinated. Dak defended Amari, said even though he is vaccinated he could still miss two games if he got COVID-19. “That’s my teammate. That’s my brother. I will continue to support him.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 22, 2021