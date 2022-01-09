Dak Prescott’s Halftime Video Has Gone Viral

Check It Out: Dak Prescott’s Halftime Performance Has Gone Viral

On Saturday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, a video of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during halftime went viral on social media.

At halftime of Saturday night’s game, the Cowboys were leading the Eagles, and Prescott began to run off the field.

Prescott, on the other hand, paused for a moment to consider his options before sprinting back to the sideline and changing his helmet.

‘Oh yeah, I’m in Philadelphia, and I have to run through a tunnel of Eagles fans,’ Dak Prescott realizes at halftime.

On Saturday night, Cowboys reporter Jon Machota tweeted, “Better put my helmet back on.”

