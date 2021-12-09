Dak Prescott’s Honest Admission Is Met With Applause Throughout The NFL

Head coach Mike McCarthy effectively guaranteed the Dallas Cowboys a win over the Washington Football Team this weekend, giving the team a big boost in morale.

Dak Prescott, the quarterback, is right there with him.

Prescott was asked if he expects the Cowboys to win while speaking to the media shortly after McCarthy.

“S–t yeah,” Prescott said emphatically.

The Cowboys are five-point road favorites after defeating the New Orleans Saints 27-17.

The Cowboys would have a three-game lead in the NFC East title race if they beat the Redskins.

So it should come as no surprise that Cowboys fans are encouraged by the team’s leadership.

Almost everyone says they’d run through a brick wall for Dak Prescott and America’s Team.

NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott’s Honest Admission

Better be locked tf in. 7-1 all-time against them. Let’s make it 8-1, sir 🤝 https://t.co/03M0eqzzhy — Quills Dinkins (@sippinJEN_) December 9, 2021