Dak Prescott’s New Message To Officials Is Met With Applause In The NFL

Dak Prescott’s New Message To Officials Is Met With Applause Across The NFL

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott apologized for his comments following Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday night.

He said, “I deeply regret the comments I made about the officials after the game on Sunday.”

His apology came after he appeared to agree with fans throwing objects at the officials as they fled the field.

“Credit to them,” Dak said after learning that fans threw objects at officials. In a lengthy apology posted to Twitter, Prescott explained that he was caught up in the heat of the moment.

He went on to say, “I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss, and my words were uncalled for and unfair.”

“I have always held the NFL Officials in high regard and have always admired their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs.”

Everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event should take their safety very seriously.

That was my blunder, and I apologize.”

Fans reacted to his apology on Twitter.

“I’d call this a well-done apology, despite the brutality of the comments.”

One reporter said, “It’s honest and specific, and it explains the circumstances without using them as an excuse.”

The comments are brutal, but I’d call this a well-done apology. It’s forthright and specific, and explains the circumstances without using them as an excuse. https://t.co/evOzKZZJgz — Jane McManus (@janesports) January 19, 2022