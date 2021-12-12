Dak Prescott’s performance in today’s game stunned the NFL world.

Dak Prescott’s performance today stunned the NFL world.

Dak Prescott will have to be a lot better than he was against the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

For the majority of Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys were blowing out the Washington Redskins, but it’s now a 7-point game.

Prescott just threw an abysmal pick-six, allowing the Football Team to re-enter the game with less than five minutes remaining.

At FedEx Field, things are starting to get tight.

NFL World Shocked By Dak Prescott’s Performance Today

COLE HOLCOMB PICK SIX — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 12, 2021

IF* I say Dak has been awful today. Am I a H8R🤔🤔🤔 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 12, 2021

Cowboys defense has done its part today. Cowboys offense has let Washington stick around. LB Cole Holcomb intercepts Dak Prescott and returns it 31 yards for INT. Cowboys lead narrows to 27-20.pic.twitter.com/8INTxOBDyp — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 12, 2021

A LOT of dangerous balls by Dak today. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 12, 2021

What is going on with Dak today??? Jesus. — Lawrence Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) December 12, 2021