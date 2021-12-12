Trending
Dak Prescott’s performance in today’s game stunned the NFL world.

Dak Prescott will have to be a lot better than he was against the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

For the majority of Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys were blowing out the Washington Redskins, but it’s now a 7-point game.

Prescott just threw an abysmal pick-six, allowing the Football Team to re-enter the game with less than five minutes remaining.

At FedEx Field, things are starting to get tight.

