Dak Prescott’s Sideline Photo Is Going Viral

Dak Prescott’s Sideline Photo Has Gone Viral
Tonight is a tough night for Dallas Cowboys fans.
And so are their players.
On Sunday evening, the Cowboys are down 23-17 to the 49ers late in the fourth quarter.
The 49ers are one first down away from winning the game.
Dak Prescott had a good fourth quarter, but he couldn’t deliver when it counted.
On social media, a photo of a sad Prescott on the sideline has gone viral.
Look: Sideline Photo Of Dak Prescott Is Going Viral
Look: Sideline Photo Of Dak Prescott Is Going Viral
Tough scenes in Dallas @brgridironpic.twitter.com/6fhErz1qM0
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 17, 2022