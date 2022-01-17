Dak Prescott’s Sideline Photo Is Going Viral

Dak Prescott’s Sideline Photo Has Gone Viral

Tonight is a tough night for Dallas Cowboys fans.

And so are their players.

On Sunday evening, the Cowboys are down 23-17 to the 49ers late in the fourth quarter.

The 49ers are one first down away from winning the game.

Dak Prescott had a good fourth quarter, but he couldn’t deliver when it counted.

On social media, a photo of a sad Prescott on the sideline has gone viral.

