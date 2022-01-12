Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a racing driver from the United States.

Earnhardt Jr., Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Dale Earnhardt,

Dale Earnhardt Jr. returned to the track for testing at the Daytona 500, bringing back memories for racing fans.

Fans should not expect to see him in a car again anytime soon.

Earnhardt made it clear that his family comes first after his time on the track for testing.

Earnhardt said, “I’m old—47 years old.”

“I was speaking with William Byron (Hendrick driver).”

He’s only 24 years old.

He’s not afraid to take chances.

I’m done with taking chances.

I adore being around my two young daughters.

My wife has had to put up with a lot from me.

She put her entire world on hold for eight to ten years so that we could do this.

“At a certain point in your life, you’re not willing to risk everything.”

In that case, I’m not sure if you should compete.

I’m not sure I still have that instinct.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Why He Won’t Race Daytona 500 Again

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Why He Won’t Race Daytona 500 Again