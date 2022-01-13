Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott expresses his strong feelings about the 49ers.

Dak Prescott expresses his strong feelings about the 49ers.

Many NFL fans believe the San Francisco 49ers will beat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The chatter has reached Dak Prescott, but he is unconcerned.

The Cowboys, like the 49ers, were on fire towards the end of the season.

They went 12-5 after winning five of their last six games.

Their prize is a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card round.

The 49ers are exactly the type of team capable of pulling off an upset and going on a run in the postseason.

They’re quick, athletic, and, most importantly, well-trained.

It wouldn’t be surprising if they beat the Cowboys on Sunday.

Prescott is unconcerned about how many doubters the Cowboys will attract in the coming days.

He’s pumped for the playoffs.

Prescott told Jon Machota of The Athletic, “We don’t care what people think about us outside these walls, whether they think it’s good or bad.”

“We’re looking forward to the matchup… It’ll be a dogfight.”

It’s going to be a battle.

“That’s exactly what we’re up for.”

Dak Prescott Makes His Feelings On 49ers Extremely Clear

Dak Prescott Makes His Feelings On 49ers Extremely Clear