Dalvin Cook’s future with the Vikings will be decided on Thursday night.

Dalvin Cook’s future with the Vikings will be decided Thursday night.

Dalvin Cook, the Minnesota Vikings’ star running back, is expected to be available for tonight’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On November 28, Cook dislocated his shoulder against the San Francisco 49ers, and he was unable to play against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

However, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he will play tonight with a shoulder harness on.

Earlier today, it appeared that things were moving in this direction.

Cook has been getting first-team reps in practice, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, and is expected to play against the Steelers.

Breaking: Vikings Make Thursday Night Decision On Dalvin Cook

Breaking: Vikings Make Thursday Night Decision On Dalvin Cook