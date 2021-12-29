Dalvin Cook’s Reaction To Adam Thielen’s Injury

Dalvin Cook Responds To Adam Thielen’s Injury

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Wednesday afternoon that wide receiver Adam Thielen had been placed on injured reserve.

Thielen had season-ending ankle surgery, according to multiple reports.

After battling an ankle injury, the star wide receiver returned to the starting lineup last weekend.

Regrettably, he re-injured his ankle, necessitating surgery.

Vikings fans were understandably upset when the news broke about how his season would end.

Dalvin Cook, a Vikings running back, was in the same boat.

According to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press, the star running back had this to say about his teammate:

Thielen had 67 receptions for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021.

This season, as in previous years, he was arguably Kirk Cousins’ favorite redzone target.

Cousins will have to look for work elsewhere in the future.

KJ Osborn, a second-year wide receiver, has taken over as the team’s starting wide receiver.

If Thielen isn’t available, the Vikings have a No. 2 option on the depth chart.

Osborn has 46 receptions for 584 yards and four touchdowns this season.

