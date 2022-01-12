Damian Lillard is rumored to be considering surgery soon.

Damian Lillard is said to be considering surgery in the near future.

Damian Lillard, the star point guard for the Portland Trail Blazers, may be out for the foreseeable future.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Lillard plans to have surgery on a lingering abdominal injury in the near future.

It’s said to be the same injury that has plagued the 31-year-old throughout the NBA season of 2021-22.

Lillard most recently sat out Monday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, as well as 10 other games in the Blazers’ first 40 this season.

As of Wednesday, Windhorst said the procedure isn’t expected to be season-ending.

