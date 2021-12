Damian Lillard’s Injury is a Big Deal for the Blazers

The Blazers have received some serious injury news regarding Damian Lillard.

For an extended period of time, the Portland Trail Blazers will be without their best player.

According to NBA insider Sham Charania, the team announced on Wednesday that star point guard Damian Lillard will be out for at least the next ten days due to lower abdominal tendinopathy.

The Blazers have received some serious injury news regarding Damian Lillard.