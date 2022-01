The NBA Community Reacts To Damian Lillard’s Wednesday Announcement

Damian Lillard, the star guard for the Portland Trailblazers, is reportedly considering surgery that could keep him out for a long time.

“Damian Lillard plans to have surgery in the near future to address a lingering abdominal injury,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports, adding, “The procedure isn’t expected to be season-ending but that is to be determined.”