Barnsley has suffered a setback in the struggle for relegation in the English Football League Championship. The team of trainer Gerhard Struber suffered a 0-2 loss at Reading FC on Saturday.

This concludes the series of three wins in a row. Barnsley is still penultimate before Luton bottom, five points missing from the first two non-relegation positions.

At Barnsley, Michael Sollbauer played through in the defense, Marcel Ritzmaier was replaced in the 57th minute. At this point, Patrick Schmidt came into the game. Goalie Samuel Sahin-Radlinger was still missing. The Seventh Bristol City separated in the 36th round game with Andreas Weimann away from the Tenth Millwall 1-1.

(APA)

Entry picture: Getty