Dan Evans, enraged, screams at Sydney officials over Aslan Karatsev’s 5-minute bathroom break.

Dan Evans lashes out at Sydney officials over Aslan Karatsev’s 5-minute bathroom break, calling it a “f***ing embarrassment.”

As he lost a three-hour semi-final epic in the Sydney Classic, a fuming Dan Evans exploded at’scared’ officials, calling them a ‘f***ing embarrassment.’

After becoming enraged by how long Aslan Karatsev was allowed to take a bathroom break, the British No 2 lost it early in the third set.

The ATP established a new three-minute rule for toilet breaks and a second two-minute rule for changing clothes.

After Evans had pegged him back in the second set tie-break, Karatsev chose to take it.

His opponent, who lost 3-6, 7-6, 6-3, was enraged and screamed at the chair umpire and the court supervisor.

“That’s a f***ing embarrassment to the sport, humiliating,” Evans screamed.

F**k him, I say.

“Even you were asking where he is!” he exclaimed, directing his rage at Karatsev’s box.

“You guys sit there every week and do nothing,” he continued, enraged.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“Keep your f***ing clothes on! No one on this tour plays tennis without running.”

“Why do you have a walkie-talkie, you (chair umpire)?” “I want an answer.”

“Have you gotten a response? How long has he been off the court? Tell me, I’m interested.”

Despite being summoned back to court and risking a default, Evans was able to reclaim his break and take a 3-2 lead in the final set.

When the game ended, he told the officials, “I think you’re afraid to make decisions.”

“Every week,” she says.

This isn’t how it works.

“Five minutes to change his shorts and t-shirt? That’s impressive.”

Evans has now lost his chance to play in the first ever all-British ATP singles final in the Open Era, as ice-cold Karatsev has held his nerve.

In Saturday’s Sydney final, he will face Andy Murray.