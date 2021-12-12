Dan Lanning Is Eyeing A Big Hire At Oregon, According To Reports

Dan Lanning, the new Oregon head coach, is assembling his first coaching staff.

He is said to be considering a well-known name for offensive coordinator.

Lanning is reportedly after Florida State offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, according to college football insider Bruce Feldman.

The last two seasons, Dillingham has served as the Seminoles’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

In 2019, the 31-year-old was at Auburn, and in 2018, he was at Memphis.

In 2016, Dillingham served as a graduate assistant at Memphis, and in 2017 he coached the Tigers’ quarterbacks and tight ends.

He worked with Lanning, the program’s inside linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator during those two seasons.

