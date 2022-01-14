Dan Lanning’s Response to Kirby Smart’s National Title Text

What Kirby Smart Texted Dan Lanning After Winning the National Championship

Kirby Smart, Georgia’s head coach, didn’t waste any time in removing new Oregon coach Dan Lanning from his text message chain.

Lanning, Georgia’s former defensive coordinator, was named head coach of Oregon prior to the College Football Playoff.

Throughout the Bulldogs’ championship run, Lanning remained with the team to coach the Georgia defense.

Lanning was undoubtedly instrumental in Georgia’s championship victory over Alabama, which they won 33-18.

Soon after, Lanning shifted his focus to Oregon.

Smart, on the other hand, made a quick change to his group message chain.

Smart told Lanning after the championship that he loved him, but that he had to remove him from the Georgia staff text, Lanning revealed during an Oregon press conference on Thursday.

What Kirby Smart Texted Dan Lanning After National Title

What Kirby Smart Texted Dan Lanning After National Title