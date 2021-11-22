Dan Mullen was fired by Florida, and Kirby Smart reacts.

Kirby Smart Reacts to Florida Fired Coach Dan Mullen

Since the introduction of the transfer portal, recruiting pressures, and increased revenue, the college football landscape has changed dramatically.

Kirby Smart, Georgia’s head coach, is aware of the changes and how they affect job security.

Smart had this to say when asked about Florida’s decision to part ways with Dan Mullen.

“The stakes have gotten higher, the pay has gotten higher, and with that comes expectation… I know it’s a tough environment, but most people would say you’re paid so well it doesn’t matter,” Smart said.

“But, at the end of the day, I despise it for Dan,” continued the Bulldogs coach.

“I believe Dan is a good person, and this is a difficult situation.”

But it’s the field we chose, and I’m confident Dan will be fine.

He’ll be fine.”

After falling to 2-6 in SEC play, Dan Mullen was fired by the Gators.

In a statement released on Twitter, Mullen thanked the Florida Faithful.

“With the young talent on the team and the new football facility that will be completed next spring, the program has a bright future ahead of it,” Mullen said.

Mullen traveled from Mississippi State to Gainesville on the hype train in 2018.

During the school’s golden years in the mid-to-late 2000s, he worked as an offensive coordinator under Urban Meyer.

Mullen’s first two seasons saw the Gators go 22-5, but they quickly faded after the 2020 season.

It’s unclear where Florida will go from here, but finding a coach of Mullen’s caliber will be difficult.

