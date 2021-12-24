Dan Orlovsky of ESPN has a bold prediction for the College Football Playoff.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky has a prediction for the College Football Playoff winner, and it isn’t Alabama.

On Thursday’s episode of First Take, Orlovsky explained why he thinks Michigan will win it all.

“I’m going with Michigan to win it all,” Orlovsky said.

“This season, I called two Michigan games (one of which was the first game of the season).”

They played Western Michigan, and I remember thinking afterward, ‘That was a different Michigan feel than in years past.’ Jim Harbaugh instilled so much young talent into that program.

They have a distinct identity, and their season only improved from there.”

After running the table, Michigan finished the regular season with a 12-1 record.

The Wolverines were defeated by the Michigan State Spartans in October, but they did not falter the rest of the season.

They defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes in November.

27 before winning the Big Ten Championship, 42-3, over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

On December 1, Michigan will face Georgia in one of two CFP semifinals.

31 at 7:30 p.m. in the Orange Bowl

ET is an abbreviation for ”

For all of the marbles, the winner of that game will receive the winner of AlabamaCincinnati.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Has Bold Prediction For College Football Playoff

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Has Bold Prediction For College Football Playoff