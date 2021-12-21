Dan Orlovsky Unveils His Surprising MVP Candidate

Dan Orlovsky Makes an Unexpected MVP Selection

With only three weeks left in the 2021 regular season, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky has revealed his MVP pick. Surprisingly, he isn’t going with a quarterback.

Orlovsky stated on Monday’s edition of First Take that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor deserves to be named MVP this season.

Orlovsky declared, “I believe Jonathan Taylor is the MVP.”

“I believe it’s because of their football team’s 1-4 start this season and the fact that they’ve climbed out of it to get back into the playoff picture.”

I believe he has a huge game against the Arizona Cardinals this weekend, which will be broadcast on national television.

That’s significant.”

In a crucial win over the New England Patriots this past weekend, Taylor added 170 rushing yards and a touchdown to his resume.

