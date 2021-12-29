Dan Quinn Is Supposedly Making A Decision About The Jaguars’ Interview

According to reports, Dan Quinn has made a decision about the Jaguars’ interview.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has piqued the interest of the Dallas Cowboys, but is it mutual?

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it doesn’t appear to be.

Quinn is reportedly not interested in interviewing with the Jaguars during the two-week period before the regular season ends, when head coaching candidates can speak with teams.

Quinn isn’t necessarily opposed to speaking with Jacksonville, but he isn’t in a hurry to do so.

He’s probably fine with passing up the chance to work for the struggling franchise.

