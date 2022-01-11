Dan Quinn Reacts To The Cowboys Returning To The Playoffs

The regular season in 2021 is officially over, and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is looking forward to coaching a dangerous unit in the postseason.

Quinn made it clear to reporters on Monday afternoon that he is ready for the playoffs to begin.

Quinn said, “I’m pretty fired up.”

“Are you kidding? I’m all set to leave.”

Quinn’s zeal on and off the field has elevated the Cowboys’ defense.

He’s been so good this season that he could be hired as the head coach in the offseason.

