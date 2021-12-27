Dan Quinn Speaks Openly About Coaching Rumors

Dan Quinn Openly Addresses Coaching Rumors

It’s possible that hiring Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator was the best move the Dallas Cowboys made last offseason.

Through Week 16 of the 2021 season, the former Atlanta Falcons head coach has been fantastic.

The Cowboys’ defense dominated the Washington Football Team on Sunday night, forcing multiple turnovers en route to a 56-14 victory.

Quinn spoke to the press on Monday afternoon about his accomplishments this year.

He addressed the possibility that his success in Dallas will lead to him returning to the position of head coach in 2022.

“I wasn’t coming here to find my next job,” Quinn explained.

“I just wanted to come in, have a good time, and hopefully kick some ass.”

Quinn also stated that if the opportunity to coach again arises, he would be prepared.

However, his main focus is on the 2021 season.

“I’ll be ready for them [head coaching opportunities]if they come up.”

But I’m having a great time being with this crew and going for it.”