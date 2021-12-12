Dan Quinn’s Pregame Suit Goes Viral in Washington

Dan Quinn’s Washington Pregame Suit Goes Viral

On Sunday, Dan Quinn’s outfit will be all blue.

Before the team’s rivalry matchup, the Cowboys defensive coordinator arrived in Washington wearing a blue, on blue, on blue… suit.

Look: Dan Quinn’s Pregame Suit In Washington Goes Viral

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn going blue on blue on blue for today’s game (Photo: @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/RpEQDIvkPF — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 12, 2021