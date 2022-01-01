Dan Reeves, who led the Denver Broncos to three NFL championships and also played for the Dallas Cowboys, passed away at the age of 77.

Dan Reeves, a former NFL star and head coach, died at the age of 77, according to his family.

According to a statement released by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Reeves died early this morning in Atlanta, surrounded by his family.

“He died at the age of 77 from complications related to a long illness,” the statement continued.

“His legacy will live on through his many friends, players, and fans, as well as the rest of the NFL.”

