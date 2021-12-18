Dana White confirms Oliveira vs Gaethje after UFC 269, revealing that Conor McGregor will not be fighting for the next title shot.

Dana White confirms Oliveira vs Gaethje will take place after UFC 269, revealing that Conor McGregor will not be given another title shot.

Conor McGregor will not be the next opponent for lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, according to UFC president Dana White.

The Notorious recently stated that he’d be ‘billi walking’ into a fight with the winner of Oliveira’s UFC 269 title defense against Dustin Poirier in his comeback fight.

White, on the other hand, has other plans for Oliveira, who will face former interim 155lb champ Justin Gaethje.

“Yeah, it makes sense,” White said when asked if fan favorite Gaethje would be Oliveira’s next opponent.

Oliveira, a UFC veteran, overcame adversity in his first title defense to retain his title via third-round submission.

And White, like many others, was moved by the Brazilian’s compassion.

“I always thought he was a tough guy,” he said of Do Bronx.

Along the way, he’s had a few setbacks.

“It’s the same with Poirier.”

“However, as I mentioned at the press conference the other day, they’re two blue-collar guys who worked their way to the top.”

“He went in tonight and beat Dustin, who is a very tough, durable, well-rounded, and experienced guy.”

Oliveira had a big night.”

Due to the UFC’s plans to match Oliveira against Gaethje, who won his first fight against Michael Chandler last month, McGregor will most likely face Poirier, Tony Ferguson, or Nate Diaz in his comeback fight.

McGregor, 33, is still recovering from a horrific broken leg he suffered in his UFC 264 rematch with Poirier in July.

The former two-division champion is ‘ahead of schedule’ in his recovery from the freak injury, and he’s hoping to return to sparring in April.

“The fibula is fully healed,” Ireland’s first and only UFC champion recently told fans during a Twitter Q&A.

“A nice callous is also developing on the medial side of the tibia.

“Now it’s just a matter of waiting for it to form down through the bone to the lateral side of the tibia, where the bigger break happened.”

“It’s progressing.”

For me, patience is the key to winning this race!”

“By April, I’ll be full mixed martial arts sparring,” he later added.

Certainly!

“By then, I expect a return.”

But I’ll have to wait.

“I’m going to win!”

